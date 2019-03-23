Red Rock Beach House / Bark Design Architects

+ 24

Directors Lindy Atkin & Stephen Guthrie More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Red Rock Beach House at Sunrise at 1770 is carefully nestled into its' natural coastal landscape. Significant trees have been mapped and take precedence, with components of the building footprint located sensitively in between the primary Moreton Bay Ash and Banksia trees throughout the site.

Celebrating its natural, coastal setting, the house provides its occupants with an inextricable link to the landscape and the Red Rock headland. Exploring ideas of lightness, layers of transparency and integrating indoor / outdoor living, this house is a simple series of stepped timber platforms that enable a contemporary coastal lifestyle to unfold within a very special landscape.

Ocean views and connection to the landscape are enhanced from every platform where family and friends enjoy the comfort of casual luxury in the subtropics - an authentic contemporary Australian beach house.