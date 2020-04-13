World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Parking
  4. South Korea
  5. White Boat / IROJE KHM Architects

White Boat / IROJE KHM Architects

Save this project
White Boat / IROJE KHM Architects

© Sergio Pirrone © Sergio Pirrone © Sergio Pirrone © Sergio Pirrone + 18

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Parking
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architect In Charge: HyoMan Kim
  • Design Team: SeungHee Song, JiYeon Kim
  • Use : Car-park Building
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Text description provided by the architects. In the night, this moving machine looks like huge, urban installation of pop art which shows interesting car parade of moving and flying…….

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

It is stand out at the prow of a shiplike tower clad in painted aluminum, a polycarbonate window reveals cars ascending and descending on steel lifts. We designed “show windows” of polycarbonate glass on the body of this car-storage, to give the life of light into inside and outside.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

This tall car-park bldg. is new annex of “Silver boat” which is complex bldg. constructed about 20 years ago and this site is placed in the center of famous street of young students named “street of hongik university” in Seoul.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

“Silver boat” the existing main building is composed with three curved walls which are symbol of sailing boat on the Han-river, because the site was the place of a ferry in Han-river for a long time.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

We formed this car-park bldg. as “another boat” of white to be harmonized with main bldg. “Silver Boat”, so it has been the dynamic concave-curved tower.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Originally published on December 17, 2015

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Donggyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
IROJE KHM Architects
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Parking South Korea
Cite: "White Boat / IROJE KHM Architects" 13 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/778979/white-boat-iroje-khm-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Sergio Pirrone

首尔白色的船型建筑 / IROJE KHM Architects

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream