Bungalows / BLIPSZ

Bungalows / BLIPSZ

© Márton BÍRÓ

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Housing
Odorheiu Secuiesc, Romania
  • Architects: BLIPSZ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 191.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2013
  • Photographs Photographs: Márton BÍRÓ
  • Architect In Charge: István PÁSZTOR , István BENEDEK, Zsolt SZÉNÁSI (blipsz!) + Erika Zsuzsanna BARTH, Arnold MACALIK
  • Interior Design: Zsófia LÁSZLÓ
  • Landscape Design: István BENEDEK, Kálmán MÁTHÉ
  • Structure, Installations: Build Invest srl
Site Plan
Site Plan

Text description provided by the architects. Right nearby the Hajdó house (formerly designed by our office), the same client wants to raise its pension’s capacity by building a couple of pavilion apartments well integrated in the natural and built environment. The 4 cabins were designed to fulfill the comfort needs of a family or a group of friends. They consist of a kitchen-living room, bathroom and an attic bedroom with 2 double beds.

© Márton BÍRÓ
© Márton BÍRÓ
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

One of the main project themes was the correct placement of these structures on the terrain topography without disturbing  the panorama of the city as viewed from the upper Hajdó residency. A local platform was created slightly excavated into the hillside, protected by a mixed concrete and stone wall which creates a certain intimacy for the ensemble. The bungalows’ position and the openings layout could seem arbitrary at first glance but they follow the logics of the viewing perspectives and the not so favorable sun orientation imposed by the site. 

Originally published on December 05, 2015

© Márton BÍRÓ
© Márton BÍRÓ
Elevation
Elevation

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Odorheiu Secuiesc 535600, Romania

BLIPSZ
Wood Glass

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Romania
Cite: "Bungalows / BLIPSZ" 15 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/777889/bungalows-blipsz/> ISSN 0719-8884

