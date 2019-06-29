World
  7. The Hut / a21 studio

The Hut / a21 studio

  • 15:00 - 29 June, 2019
  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
The Hut / a21 studio
The Hut / a21 studio, © Quangdam
© Quangdam

© Quangdam © Quangdam © Quangdam © Quangdam + 10

© Quangdam
© Quangdam

Text description provided by the architects. The houses by the river Cai (Nha Trang) each year living with a few days of flood and small boat is the main transportation now.

Sketch
Sketch

Recently, the upstream hydroelectric built much that is no longer the flood. The boats used to be an indispensable means now become memories, to be hung up in the garden kitchen or throw. Weaving boats in Nha Trang also almost lost.

© Quangdam
© Quangdam

We just want to bring this out into the field memories as shade for several farmers relatives. And we are tired of digging foundations, pouring concrete, wall ..., the calculation of ventilation, lighting ... We seek freedom through architecture.   

© Quangdam
© Quangdam

Project location

a21studio
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Other Small Scale Vietnam
© Quangdam

越南茅屋 / a21 studio

