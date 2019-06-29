The Hut / a21 studio

+ 10

Architects a21studio

Location NHA Trang, Khanh Hoa Province, Vietnam

Category Small Scale

Project Year 2015

Photographs Quangdam

Client Farmers

Project area 6.5 m2

Building area 6.5 m2 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The houses by the river Cai (Nha Trang) each year living with a few days of flood and small boat is the main transportation now.

Recently, the upstream hydroelectric built much that is no longer the flood. The boats used to be an indispensable means now become memories, to be hung up in the garden kitchen or throw. Weaving boats in Nha Trang also almost lost.

We just want to bring this out into the field memories as shade for several farmers relatives. And we are tired of digging foundations, pouring concrete, wall ..., the calculation of ventilation, lighting ... We seek freedom through architecture.