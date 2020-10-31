Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Observation House / I/O architects

Observation House / I/O architects

Observation House / I/O architects

© Assen Emilov

  Architects: I/O architects
  Area:  980
  Year:  2015
  Photographs:  Assen Emilov
© Assen Emilov
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a hill in the highest corner of a village amid an agricultural area in Northeast Bulgaria. The site of the project is distinguished both by its panoramic views and distant visibility. In order to strengthen them, a part of the program is located in the seemingly blind bastion-like volume and the living area is elevated high on it.

© Assen Emilov
Section
Section
© Assen Emilov
This brings view completion up to 360 degree and privacy in the fully opened space above. The pitched roof connects geometrically the upper volume with the base and adds complexity in the interior space while the oversized eaves connect it to the little meadow around and exaggerate the hovering effect of the slim metal structure.

© Assen Emilov
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Assen Emilov
The proportion and the materiality of the solid base give it the appearance of an infrastructural object that define the edge of the village and conceal the ambitious program of the house. The only perforation leads to the cave like space of the entrance hall / garage. The materiality of the interior spaces is dominated by local species wood cladding, which balances the roughness of the entire structure and its surroundings.

© Assen Emilov
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Assen Emilov
Originally published on October 27, 2015. 

I/O architects
