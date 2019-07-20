Suan Kachamudee / Sicart & Smith Architects

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. Suan Kachamudee project is an unique and cosy “boutique” resort located on the East Coast of Koh Samui Island in Chaweng Noi, Thailand.

The project is located on a hill with a breath-taking view and with very strong constraints: a slope over 50%, large and numerous granite rocks, and lush vegetation. We developed the project around these constraints, taking advantage of each.

The main idea was to create a contrast between the buildings and the rocks. The buildings are irregular sharp white blocks lay on the luxuriant landscape in contrast with the existing massive round black granite stones.

These white blocks are split in various units, distributed a long the slope of the site, minimizing the density perception, and adjusting their location to the existing granite rocks, as well to preserve the existing vegetation. Besides, the design of the white shell is not a simple game of shape. They are a shell that has been studied carefully in regards to the solar protection under tropical climate.

The guests arrive to the Reception / SPA building that provide an amazing view to the sea. The path leads the guest to the Main building with the swimming pool located in the core of the land. The bedroom units with their own private terraces are spread around the main building.

Overall, the project is composed of 8 bedrooms split in 5 blocks, a SPA, a Main Building with a large swimming pool and a complete living area. The resort develops 1,000 sqm construction on a 2,500 sqm site.

The Architects “Sicart & Smith Architects” a French International Design Studio based in Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City) has developed the architecture of the project (not including the interior design) and the Project Manager “9PM” has taking care of the overall construction process with local contractor. The design has been initiated in 2013 and the project has been completed in early 2015.

