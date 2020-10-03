Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Cella Bar / FCC Arquitectura + Paulo Lobo

Cella Bar / FCC Arquitectura + Paulo Lobo

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG+ 52

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Restaurants & Bars, Extension
Madalena, Portugal
  • General Contractor :Esfalto Britas
  • Locksmithing:Estraga Ferro
  • Catering Equipment:Arco Hotel
  • City:Madalena
  • Country:Portugal
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The building is the result of a regenerative transformation and expansion of a small pre-existing structure that had been abandoned for many years.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Section
Section
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The walls, roof and door frames have been restored, preserving the essential features of the original construction. The interiors were redesigned, shaped to their new roles (e.g. restaurant), and made compatible with current legal requirements.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The new volume is a contemporary creation, exposed to a completely different language. It is an organic, dynamic construction that contrasts with the orthogonal, classical language of the building where it is embedded. The design is defined by great plasticity, both in terms of forms and materials, and is markedly inspired by the natural environment around the site.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Several features of that environment are present in the architecture of the building, including the outline of the island, rocks, whales and wine casks. The new volume acts like a giant sculpture, tailored for its location. 

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project location

Address:Madalena, Portugal

Cite: "Cella Bar / FCC Arquitectura + Paulo Lobo" 03 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/775813/cella-bar-fcc-arquitectura-plus-paulo-lobo> ISSN 0719-8884

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

