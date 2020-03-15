Kame House / Kochi Architect’s Studio

+ 11

Architect In Charge: Kazuyasu Kochi

Structural Engineer: Yukihiro Kato / MI+D architectural structure laboratory

Site Area: 237.13m2

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in new residential area in JAPAN. A House has 12 small rooms which has different function divided over two floors. I inserted a hexagonal void at the middle of the house : an atrium with a connection to every room.

The result is a dynamic and complex interior that provides the experience of being present in all rooms without losing the possibility of retreating into just one.

Wall and floor are 60 mm thickness made by wooden structure ( LVL Laminated Veneer Lumber ). Thin wall and floor makes patchwork views throughout the house. I aimed to make "high density scenery" in small architecture.

Originally published on 31, August 2015.