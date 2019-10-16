World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. Pargar Architecture and Design Studio
  6. 2013
  7. Kaveh House Renovation in Tehran / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Kaveh House Renovation in Tehran / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio

Save this project
Kaveh House Renovation in Tehran / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio

© Mehrdad Emrani © Mehrdad Emrani © Mehrdad Emrani © Hossein Farahani + 22

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Renovation  · 
Tehran, Iran

  • Designers

    Behzad Heidari, Shirin Samadian

  • Design Associates

    Saloomeh Mohammadi

  • Construction

    Mohammadreza Kazemi

  • Structure Consultant

    Jalaledin Sajadian

  • Mechanical Consultant

    Arash Mojabi
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hossein Farahani
© Hossein Farahani

Text description provided by the architects. This work is an example of preserving valuable buildings in Tehran while the majority of development usually consist of breaking down old buildings to produce new residence.

Save this picture!
© Hossein Farahani
© Hossein Farahani
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Hossein Farahani
© Hossein Farahani

20-year old existing 3 story house including one basement and 2 living floors, located in a narrow valley in one of the crowded neighborhoods of Tehran suffered from dim, dark living areas, old facilities and materials both interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
© Mehrdad Emrani
© Mehrdad Emrani

So it turned out to be a whole renovation project including structural and mechanical system repairs and extending by adding the third floor as a private flat.

Save this picture!
© Mehrdad Emrani
© Mehrdad Emrani

First step was to design integrated plans to create more open and livable space. The most problem of darkness was in the middle of  plan caused by the length of the built area. The main concept of design was inserting light and color inside the building and this was achieved by a skylight above a void  as the core of the house.

Save this picture!
© Mehrdad Emrani
© Mehrdad Emrani

Other living areas arranged around this core, first floor hosts public activity areas  while the private rooms and related service areas located in second floor, third floor flat cuddled the skylight as a private yard, the shape of tree routes in skylight shows the transformation between skylight to the yard.

Save this picture!
© Hossein Farahani
© Hossein Farahani

Tehran’s fast development raises many problems such as less green space, as seen most of the balconies are unused areas in apartments, house interaction with green space was another design concept, 2-layered south façade provides balconies in second floor to be used by private rooms and a public porch to integrate the yard and living areas located in first floor, roof garden expands the green space through the built area.

Save this picture!
© Mehrdad Emrani
© Mehrdad Emrani

Setting back about 2 meters from façade line allowed us to provide daylight and green space for the basement which is allocated to fitness facilities, parking and service areas.

Save this picture!
© Hossein Farahani
© Hossein Farahani

Façade design and materials indicate the Iranian traditional architecture with some differences in detail to make it compatible with today’s life. Brickworks in North Façade was designed to shape the curved form of entrance, by a closer look you see glass openings come along the bricks which reminds the water flowing in the sand to create a sense of local nature.

Note: This project was originally published in July 04, 2015

Save this picture!
© Hossein Farahani
© Hossein Farahani

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Pargar Architecture and Design Studio
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Iran
Cite: "Kaveh House Renovation in Tehran / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio" 16 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/769526/kaveh-house-renovation-in-tehran-pargar-architecture-and-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hossein Farahani

德黑兰Kaveh 住宅翻修项目 / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream