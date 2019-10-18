Musee De La Roche Corail / Jerry KO Studio

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. Liuqiu is governed by Pingtung County and the only one coral island of Taiwan’s offshore islands. The ground inclines gently towards northeast. There are odd coral rocks eroded by the sea alongside the coast, cliffs in the south and small rare sandy beaches on the western coast. Therefore, the main design concepts start from the porous coral rock.

Stone entrance as the gap between the vertical and the internal courtyard, receiving sunlight and rain.

In this hostel, we invite Taiwanese creative young artists in exchange for free accommodation inside, so we call “MUSEE DE LA ROCHE CORAIL”.



Note: This project was originally published in April 06, 2015