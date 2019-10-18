World
  7. Musee De La Roche Corail / Jerry KO Studio

Musee De La Roche Corail / Jerry KO Studio

Musee De La Roche Corail / Jerry KO Studio

Hostel  · 
Liuqiu Township, Taiwan (ROC)
    290.0 m2
    2014
Text description provided by the architects. Liuqiu is governed by Pingtung County and the only one coral island of Taiwan’s offshore islands. The ground inclines gently towards northeast. There are odd coral rocks eroded by the sea alongside the coast, cliffs in the south and small rare sandy beaches on the western coast. Therefore, the main design concepts start from the porous coral rock.

Elevation
Elevation
Stone entrance as the gap between the vertical and the internal courtyard, receiving sunlight and rain.
In this hostel, we invite Taiwanese creative young artists in exchange for free accommodation inside, so we call “MUSEE DE LA ROCHE CORAIL”.

Note: This project was originally published in April 06, 2015

Project location

Address: Liuqiu Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 929

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
