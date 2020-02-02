Ktima House / Camilo Rebelo + Susana Martins

+ 18

Collaborators: Cristina Chicau, Maria Sofia Santos, Miguel Marques, Patricio Guedes

Local Architect: Dionysis Zacharias Architects

Landscape Architect: Thomas Doxiadis

Engineering Structure: Christos Kaklamanis

Engineering Electrical And Mechanical: George Cavoulacos

Construction Manager: Dimitris Karantzas and Kostis Makris

Project: 2008-2013

Property Area: 25370 sq. meters

Client: Oliaros SA – Iasson Tsakonas

Text description provided by the architects. The main idea of the project was based in two elements: the existing walls, at different levels, and the platforms created by those walls. The elevations of the two house levels are broken lines that were created as continuation of the existing site walls. The topography helps to dissimulate the house.

Ktima, in Greek, means farm or parcel with fertile land. The project site is a plot with steep slopes, mostly green, with a few trees that are an exception in the context of Antiparos Island.

Order and chaos can be found in Greek civilization throughout the ages, including in our days – we were interested on these aspects and both were part of the concept for this house.

In the territory we can perceive this construction in two different ways. From above, in the main access area, we see a thick white and abstract line, adapting to topography and to the interior requirements. On the other hand, looking from the sea, we discover the facade with a figurative, continuous yet apparently fragmented composition that refers us to an ancient citadel.

The architecture process is very complex most of the times and Palazuelo’s paintings were also one of the most relevant references for this house.

In the Greek regulations, volumes can’t exceed ten meters long and this rule dictates the composition rhythm, always related to the interior spaces. All of them have distinct landscape framing and particularly varied in the amount and intensity of light. Based on a large program we decided to divide the house in two levels: the entrance level being the main house and the lower level the guesthouse, service and staff areas. The house was built following the local construction tradition and the island regulations – those aspects were crucial to the house expression.

Sustainable aspects:

This house has a particularly favorable condition from the sustainable point of view: the green roof guarantees with efficiency a constant temperature in the interior, without the need of powerful cooling systems. On the back of the house we incorporated a few patios that are extremely important for both levels ventilation. So we tried to use simple architecture elements to achieve low energy consuming.

Originally published on January 21, 2015