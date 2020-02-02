World
Ktima House / Camilo Rebelo + Susana Martins

Ktima House / Camilo Rebelo + Susana Martins

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Antiparos, Greece
  • Collaborators: Cristina Chicau, Maria Sofia Santos, Miguel Marques, Patricio Guedes
  • Local Architect: Dionysis Zacharias Architects
  • Landscape Architect: Thomas Doxiadis
  • Engineering Structure: Christos Kaklamanis
  • Engineering Electrical And Mechanical: George Cavoulacos
  • Construction Manager: Dimitris Karantzas and Kostis Makris
  • Project: 2008-2013
  • Property Area: 25370 sq. meters
  • Client: Oliaros SA – Iasson Tsakonas
© Claudio Reis
© Claudio Reis

Text description provided by the architects. The main idea of the project was based in two elements: the existing walls, at different levels, and the platforms created by those walls. The elevations of the two house levels are broken lines that were created as continuation of the existing site walls. The topography helps to dissimulate the house.

© Claudio Reis
© Claudio Reis
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Ktima, in Greek, means farm or parcel with fertile land. The project site is a plot with steep slopes, mostly green, with a few trees that are an exception in the context of Antiparos Island.

Order and chaos can be found in Greek civilization throughout the ages, including in our days – we were interested on these aspects and both were part of the concept for this house.

© Claudio Reis
© Claudio Reis

In the territory we can perceive this construction in two different ways. From above, in the main access area, we see a thick white and abstract line, adapting to topography and to the interior requirements. On the other hand, looking from the sea, we discover the facade with a figurative, continuous yet apparently fragmented composition that refers us to an ancient citadel.

© Claudio Reis
© Claudio Reis
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Claudio Reis
© Claudio Reis

The architecture process is very complex most of the times and Palazuelo’s paintings were also one of the most relevant references for this house.

In the Greek regulations, volumes can’t exceed ten meters long and this rule dictates the composition rhythm, always related to the interior spaces. All of them have distinct landscape framing and particularly varied in the amount and intensity of light. Based on a large program we decided to divide the house in two levels: the entrance level being the main house and the lower level the guesthouse, service and staff areas. The house was built following the local construction tradition and the island regulations – those aspects were crucial to the house expression.

© Claudio Reis
© Claudio Reis
Section
Section

Sustainable aspects:

This house has a particularly favorable condition from the sustainable point of view: the green roof guarantees with efficiency a constant temperature in the interior, without the need of powerful cooling systems. On the back of the house we incorporated a few patios that are extremely important for both levels ventilation. So we tried to use simple architecture elements to achieve low energy consuming.

© Claudio Reis
© Claudio Reis

Originally published on January 21, 2015

Cite: "Ktima House / Camilo Rebelo + Susana Martins" 02 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/589551/ktima-house-camilo-rebelo-susana-martins/> ISSN 0719-8884
