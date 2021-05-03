We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Himalesque / ARCHIUM

Himalesque / ARCHIUM

© Jun Myung-jin

  • Curated by Nico Saieh
Community Center
Jomsom, Nepal
  • Architects: ARCHIUM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  747
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2013
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jun Myung-jin
  • Architect In Charge:Kim In-cheurl
  • Data Management :MASIL
  • City:Jomsom
  • Country:Nepal
© Jun Myung-jin

Text description provided by the architects. Himalesque in the plateau of Nepal and against its backdrop of unlimited nature, was another solution to the local climate conditions.

© Jun Myung-jin
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Jun Myung-jin

The local traditional boundary markers are constructed from spaces with a thick outer skin, in order to solve the condition of a plateau in a lump.

© Jun Myung-jin

I paid attention to the deconstruction of the thickness of the boundary wall I divided the wall of enclosed space which is separated from the outside according to functions. A “gap” can be created in between the stone wall blocking wind and the glass wall, forming inner space.

© Jun Myung-jin

Site conditions facing strong winds with changing directions, from rainy seasons to dry seasons, and environmental conditions require that a cool, unheated space is maintained, in spite of the extreme daily temperature differences, reorganized by contemporary methods with local materials.

Section B
Section B

The small garden in between the separated walls open up a space seemingly destined to be confined by a softening wind and full light exposure, making a 'gap' to establish its relationship with nature.

© Jun Myung-jin

Originally published on April 11, 2014. 

Project location

Address:Jomsom 33100, Nepal

