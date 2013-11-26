World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Germany
  5. VON M
  6. 2013
  7. Museum Luthers Sterbehaus / VON M

Museum Luthers Sterbehaus / VON M

  • 01:00 - 26 November, 2013
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Museum Luthers Sterbehaus / VON M
Save this picture!
Museum Luthers Sterbehaus / VON M, © Zooey Braun
© Zooey Braun

© Dennis Mueller © Zooey Braun © Zooey Braun © Zooey Braun + 23

  • Architects

    VON M

  • Location

    Vikariatsgasse 7, 06295 Eisleben, Germany

  • Category

    Museum

  • Architect in Charge

    Myriam Kunz, Dennis Mueller, Matthias Siegert

  • Collaborators

    Silke Hänssler, Christoph Patzelt, Grit Ruschinzik, Silke Schreier, Sabrina Fliegerbauer, Kristin Weinrich, Antonia Blaer, Charlotte Eller

  • Site Management

    agn

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Zooey Braun , Dennis Mueller
Save this picture!
© Dennis Mueller
© Dennis Mueller

Text description provided by the architects. The building, which is one of the UNESCO’s WORLD HERITAGE SITES, was extensively renovated and through a new building completed into a museum showing a permanent exhibition as well as exhibitions presenting diverse and specific aspects and topics.

Save this picture!
© Dennis Mueller
© Dennis Mueller

The basic principle for the restoration of the building were the historically documented reconstructions by Friedrich August Ritter in 1868 and Friedrich Wanderer in 1894.

Save this picture!
© Dennis Mueller
© Dennis Mueller

The relocation of the main entrance and all other important functional rooms into the new building made it possible to largely preserve, resp. conserve the existing basic structure of the building.

Save this picture!
© Dennis Mueller
© Dennis Mueller

Because of its clear cubature and structure, the new building that has been connected/attached to the existing one expresses itself in a self-conscious and contemporary speech, still it subordinates itself under the existing(latter) and its environment conditioned by  the materiality of its front/facade as well as the differentiation of the single parts of the building in dimension and height.

Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun
© Zooey Braun

Because of  the mutual integration of new and old(existing) building a significant and impressing round tour through the museum rooms has been developed, - a tour that confronts the visitor with a diversity of aspects and themes of the permanent exhibition „ LUTHER’S LAST/FINAL WAY“.

Note: This project was originally published in 26 November, 2013

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
VON M
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum Germany
Cite: "Museum Luthers Sterbehaus / VON M" 26 Nov 2013. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/451512/museum-luthers-sterbehaus-von-m/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream