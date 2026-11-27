© Miran Kambič

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Housing

Project Team: Rok Dolinšek, Andrej Gregoric, Janez Martinčič, Borut Bernik, Amadej Mravlak, Marieke Van Dorpe, Jolana Kováčiková, Petra Horáková, Mia Konjikušić, Nada Kodela

Fire Engineering: FOJKAR FIRE

City: Ljubljana

Country: Slovenia

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Text description provided by the architects. Housing on the Marshes is located along Ljubljana's Path of Remembrance, where the urban fabric meets the landscape of the Ljubljana Marshes. The neighbourhood comprises 170 apartments and two commercial spaces. Its design connects collective housing with planted terraces, shared outdoor areas and a landscape shaped by water, soft ground and a long history of settlement.