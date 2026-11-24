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Shanghai, China
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Architects: Mountain Soil Interior Design
- Area: 406 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Wen Studio
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- Category: Renovation, Interior Design
- Interior Designer: Mountain Soil Interior Design
- Design Director: Tiantian Dong
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Sans Raison is a 406-square-meter renovation project located in Jiading District, Shanghai. Originally an industrial building, the site retains much of its existing structure and the traces of its previous use. Rather than introducing an entirely new spatial arrangement, the design takes these existing conditions as a starting point, exploring how the building can accommodate new functions while retaining its original character.