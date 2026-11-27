© Agustin Andorno

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Category: Cultural Architecture, Library

Lead Team: Francesco Girardi

Design Team: Morgan Auffret

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MAKE INGENIERIE

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: WOR INGENIERIE

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: AGIR ACOUSTIQUE

Project Management: OPC INGENIERIE

City: Beauvais

Country: France

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Argentine neighbourhood of Beauvais, France, the new Argentine Media Library is part of a major urban regeneration programme. Designed by CONTINUO ARCHITECTURE, the project aims to create a new cultural landmark, strengthening the relationship between architecture, public space and community life.