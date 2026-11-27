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Beauvais, France
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Architects: CONTINUO ARCHITECTURE
- Area: 650 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Agustin Andorno
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Lead Architects: Francesco Girardi, Morgan Auffret
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Library
- Lead Team: Francesco Girardi
- Design Team: Morgan Auffret
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MAKE INGENIERIE
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: WOR INGENIERIE
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: AGIR ACOUSTIQUE
- Project Management: OPC INGENIERIE
- City: Beauvais
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Argentine neighbourhood of Beauvais, France, the new Argentine Media Library is part of a major urban regeneration programme. Designed by CONTINUO ARCHITECTURE, the project aims to create a new cultural landmark, strengthening the relationship between architecture, public space and community life.