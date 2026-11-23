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Category: Apartments

Project Team: Clara Varandas, Murilo Romeu, Raphael Carneiro, Victor Oliveira, Tomas Millan, Americo Fajardo

Landscaping: Rodrigo Oliveira Paisagismo

Interior Design: Amana Arquitetura

Project Management: Nano Projetos

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: Echo Acústica

Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Gomes Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Gama Z Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Nitsche Projetos Visuais

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lightsource

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. From the very beginning, the design of Floresta aimed to organize the built volume around a central garden. Situated on a hillside that overlooks the São Paulo ridge on one side and the Tietê valley on the other, the apartments are aligned in two parallel blocks, transverse to the access street, with large windows facing both the internal garden and the neighboring urban panorama.