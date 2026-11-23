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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: MMBB Arquitetos
Landscape Architects: Rodrigo Oliveira Paisagismo
- Area: 18500 m²
- Year: 2021
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Photographs:Nelson Kon, Evelyn Müller
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Lead Architects: Maria João Figueiredo, Marta Moreira e Milton Braga
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- Category: Apartments
- Project Team: Clara Varandas, Murilo Romeu, Raphael Carneiro, Victor Oliveira, Tomas Millan, Americo Fajardo
- Landscaping: Rodrigo Oliveira Paisagismo
- Interior Design: Amana Arquitetura
- Project Management: Nano Projetos
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: Echo Acústica
- Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Gomes Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Gama Z Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Nitsche Projetos Visuais
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lightsource
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. From the very beginning, the design of Floresta aimed to organize the built volume around a central garden. Situated on a hillside that overlooks the São Paulo ridge on one side and the Tietê valley on the other, the apartments are aligned in two parallel blocks, transverse to the access street, with large windows facing both the internal garden and the neighboring urban panorama.