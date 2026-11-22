© Edmund Sumner

+ 11

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In LDN, ERENTIA transforms an existing London residence into a home for two: two people who share a life, but not necessarily all of their daily needs. The project rethinks domestic structure through varying degrees of proximity, creating spaces that allow the couple to gather, share, and find distance when needed. Two people, one house, two workspaces. One bathroom, two sinks, two showers. Autonomy, parallels, and distance.