© Javier Agustín Rojas

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Category: Apartments

Design Team: Tadeo Homps, Martin Flugelman, Gabriela Cardenas, Magalí Bisang Moyano, Laura Carpman

Technical Team: Pilar Rodriguez Robles, Francisco Tamargo

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Roberto Alfie

General Construction: FHOL

City: Villa Ballester

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. Biarritz is a 35-unit residential building in the district of San Martín, Province of Buenos Aires, developed alongside a cooperative of teachers and education workers. It is the result of a participatory process initiated in 2017 that spanned from searching for the land to the actual construction, including training workshops, debates on ways of living, and even policy proposals for democratic housing development created in collaboration with local organizations.