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Parramatta, Australia
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Architects: Genton, Moreau Kusunoki
- Area: 30000 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Powerhouse studio, Civic Link, Ben Hoskings, Hamish McIntosh, Romello Pereira, Sean Fennessy
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- Category: Museums & Exhibit
- Exoskeleton And Structural Engineer: Arup
- Acoustic, Venues And Human Factors: Arup
- Fire, Façade, Civil And Flood Engineering: Arup
- Services Engineering: Arup
- Architectural Lighting: L’Observatoire International
- Landscape: McGregor Coxall and Tyrell Studio
- Water Features: Phil Godwin
- Exoskeleton (Design Competition): Jun Sato
- Design Consultants: Wendy Lewin (Architecture), John Jeffreys (Architecture), Lehr Consultants International (ESD & Green Star), Oi Choong (Landscape), Fiona Lynch (Interior Design Lang Walker Family Academy), George Livisiannis (Interior Design Hospitality), YSG (Interior Design Residences)
- Design Integrity Panel: Naomi Milgrom AO (Chair), Kim Crestani (Member), Wendy Lewin (Member), Peter Poulet (Member)
- Nsw Government Delivery Agency: Infrastructure NSW
- Nsw Government Operator: Powerhouse (Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences)
- Design And Construction Main Works Partner: Lendlease
- City: Parramatta
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Funded by the NSW Government and located on Dharug land, Powerhouse Parramatta is a major new landmark for Australia, making Western Sydney a global cultural destination. Its opening marks the most significant cultural infrastructure project since the Sydney Opera House. Powerhouse Parramatta, combined with the relocation of the Collection to Castle Hill, is a $A915 million project, including $A75 million in philanthropic contributions.