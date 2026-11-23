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Category: Museums & Exhibit

Exoskeleton And Structural Engineer: Arup

Acoustic, Venues And Human Factors: Arup

Fire, Façade, Civil And Flood Engineering: Arup

Services Engineering: Arup

Architectural Lighting: L’Observatoire International

Landscape: McGregor Coxall and Tyrell Studio

Water Features: Phil Godwin

Exoskeleton (Design Competition): Jun Sato

Design Consultants: Wendy Lewin (Architecture), John Jeffreys (Architecture), Lehr Consultants International (ESD & Green Star), Oi Choong (Landscape), Fiona Lynch (Interior Design Lang Walker Family Academy), George Livisiannis (Interior Design Hospitality), YSG (Interior Design Residences)

Design Integrity Panel: Naomi Milgrom AO (Chair), Kim Crestani (Member), Wendy Lewin (Member), Peter Poulet (Member)

Nsw Government Delivery Agency: Infrastructure NSW

Nsw Government Operator: Powerhouse (Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences)

Design And Construction Main Works Partner: Lendlease

City: Parramatta

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. Funded by the NSW Government and located on Dharug land, Powerhouse Parramatta is a major new landmark for Australia, making Western Sydney a global cultural destination. Its opening marks the most significant cultural infrastructure project since the Sydney Opera House. Powerhouse Parramatta, combined with the relocation of the Collection to Castle Hill, is a $A915 million project, including $A75 million in philanthropic contributions.