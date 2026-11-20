© Vivek Eadara

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Text description provided by the architects. The design of the Student Dining Block at S. R. University creates a visually light, scaled-down structure with humble proportions that deliberately belies the scale of its operations—the facility provides over 16,000 meals to 5,400 students every single day. Wide landscaped streets, amphitheatre-style stairs, and courtyards are integrated into the design, elevating the dining area into a lively communal hub that nurtures conversations and camaraderie.