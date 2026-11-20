•
Warangal, India
-
Architects: SJK Architects
- Area: 58085 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Vivek Eadara
-
-
-
Structural consultants: Manjunath consultants, Manjunath & Co.
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Dining Hall, Sustainability
- Design Team: Shimul Javeri Kadri, Sarika Shetty, Anushri Nivin, Harshini Yohee
- Client: S. R. University, Warangal
- City: Warangal
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. The design of the Student Dining Block at S. R. University creates a visually light, scaled-down structure with humble proportions that deliberately belies the scale of its operations—the facility provides over 16,000 meals to 5,400 students every single day. Wide landscaped streets, amphitheatre-style stairs, and courtyards are integrated into the design, elevating the dining area into a lively communal hub that nurtures conversations and camaraderie.