© Studio Millspace

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Text description provided by the architects. The façade addresses two simultaneous relationships: how the city sees the building, and how occupants see the city. Openings in the outer façade and interior enclosure respond to the spaces they serve. Some align to extend views outward; others are offset to redirect sightlines. Walls, terraces, and planting filter the surroundings into selected views.