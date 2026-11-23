•
Vienna, Austria
-
Architects: Gordon Selbach, KOSMOS Architects
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Rasmus Norlander
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Refurbishment, Adaptive Reuse
- Project Team: Gordon Selbach, Artem Kitaev, Leonid Slonimskiy, Andreas Maximilian Arndt, Vsevolod Babichuk, Simon Selyutin, Johannes Zanon
- City: Vienna
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. Better than demolition: architectural and ecological potential of transformation of outdated villa in contemporary home.