© Nicholas Worley

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Text description provided by the architects. TiggColl has transformed three previously underutilised Victorian railway arches beneath one of London's busiest railway routes into new spaces for studying, socialising and relaxing, developing a demountable mass-timber system that responds to the unique technical challenges of working beneath an active railway.