© Filippo Poli

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Houses • Castellvell del Camp, Spain Architects: Guillem Carrera

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 190 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Filippo Poli

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project JUNG Technal Saloni Santa&Cole , Deltalight , Isist Atelier , Madel , Palau de Sariñena , Roca Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Guillem Carrera

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Technical Team: Tamara Carballal, Mireia Pla

Architecture Firms: Albert Pons

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Windmill Structural Consultants SLP

Engineering And Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Zero Consulting (Ecotec Enginyers SLP)

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Takeoff: T80 Arquitectura Tècnica

City: Castellvell del Camp

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. Lambda House is located on the southeastern edge of the urban center of Castellvell del Camp, where the consolidated residential fabric gives way to the agricultural fields of the Picarany Ravine. This transitional setting, slightly removed from the urban continuity, establishes a direct visual relationship with the landscape, granting the house a peripheral yet connected position to the natural environment. The area is characterized by medium-sized plots of diverse shapes, mostly occupied by single-family homes with gardens, resulting from urban development that expanded between the late 20th and early 21st centuries in the intermediate space between Reus and Castellvell del Camp.