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Architects: Guillem Carrera
- Area: 190 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Filippo Poli
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Lead Architect: Guillem Carrera
- Category: Houses
- Technical Team: Tamara Carballal, Mireia Pla
- Architecture Offices: Albert Pons
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Windmill Structural Consultants SLP
- Engineering And Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Zero Consulting (Ecotec Enginyers SLP)
- Engineering And Consulting > Quantity Estimation: T80 Arquitectura Tècnica
- City: Castellvell del Camp
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Lambda House is located on the southeastern edge of the urban center of Castellvell del Camp, where the consolidated residential fabric gives way to the agricultural fields of the Barranc del Picarany. This transitional setting, slightly removed from the urban continuity, establishes a direct visual relationship with the landscape, granting the house a peripheral yet connected position to the natural environment. The area is characterized by medium-sized plots of diverse shapes, mostly occupied by single-family homes with gardens, resulting from an urban development that expanded between the late 20th and early 21st centuries in the intermediate space between Reus and Castellvell del Camp.