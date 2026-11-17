© Juliet Murphy

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Text description provided by the architects. Architect Peter Morris reveals his most remarkable achievement to date: 'The Cloud House'. Drawing inspiration from the eccentric, Grade I-listed St Martin's Church opposite, and the castle-like Grade II-listed school next door, the property brings a touch of fairytale flamboyance to its north London surroundings. Its pale-pink exteriors, oversized arches, and duck-egg blue metalwork bring joyfulness and colour to the eclectic local architecture, with an interior featuring pale turquoise painted epoxy floors, pink and white marquee stripes on walls and ceilings, and an emerald green and white striped kitchen with pale pink Plykea worktops.