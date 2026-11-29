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Berlin, Germany
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Architects: Atelier ST
- Area: 50 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Clemens Poloczek
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Manufacturers: NEN DO
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Lead Architects: Atelier ST
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- Category: Interior Design, Retail Interiors
- Lead Team: Sebastian Thaut, Silvia Schellenberg- Thaut
- Technical Team: Moritz Dinkel
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: PS_Lab
- City: Berlin
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Atelier ST transforms a narrow retail space on Berlin's Kurfürstendamm into a sculptural environment where architecture, craftsmanship, and the ritual of shaving come together.