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Berlin, Germany
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Architects: Allen Kaufmann Architekten
- Area: 210 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ana-Maria Bulugea, ALLEN KAUFMANN STUDIO
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Manufacturers: Glasbausteine Center, Object Carpet
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Lead Architects: Justin Allen, Saskia Kaufmann
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Renovation
- Design Team: Ana-Maria Bulugea, Tereza Kalíková
- City: Berlin
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Fleischerei carries the traces of a 1911 building, a former butcher shop and the restaurant that opened there in 2009, while being reworked for a new life in 2025 and 2026.