© Ana-Maria Bulugea

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Category: Hospitality Architecture, Renovation

Design Team: Ana-Maria Bulugea, Tereza Kalíková

City: Berlin

Country: Germany

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Text description provided by the architects. Fleischerei carries the traces of a 1911 building, a former butcher shop and the restaurant that opened there in 2009, while being reworked for a new life in 2025 and 2026.