Itchimbía Housing / Mejía Narváez Arquitectos

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Category: Residential Architecture

Leadership Team: Freddy H. Mejía G., Hernán O. Mejía Narváez

Technical Team: Guillermo Ibarra, Carlos Tipanguano, Emerson Ponce

Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Mauricio Moromenacho

Engineering And Consulting > Mep: Miguel Unaucho

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Jose Luis Mesías

City: Quito

Country: Ecuador

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Text description provided by the architects. Itchimbía transforms a void in Quito's Historic Center into six homes that reveal the city through a gradual journey, where material and light make the passage of time perceptible.