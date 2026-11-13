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Itchimbía Housing / Mejía Narváez Arquitectos

Itchimbía Housing / Mejía Narváez Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyItchimbía Housing / Mejía Narváez Arquitectos - Image 3 of 27Itchimbía Housing / Mejía Narváez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, BeamItchimbía Housing / Mejía Narváez Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, BrickItchimbía Housing / Mejía Narváez Arquitectos - More Images+ 22

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Residential Architecture
Quito, Ecuador
  • Leadership Team: Freddy H. Mejía G., Hernán O. Mejía Narváez
  • Technical Team: Guillermo Ibarra, Carlos Tipanguano, Emerson Ponce
  • Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Mauricio Moromenacho
  • Engineering And Consulting > Mep: Miguel Unaucho
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Jose Luis Mesías
  • City: Quito
  • Country: Ecuador
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Itchimbía Housing / Mejía Narváez Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Bicubik Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Itchimbía transforms a void in Quito's Historic Center into six homes that reveal the city through a gradual journey, where material and light make the passage of time perceptible.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureEcuador
Cite: "Itchimbía Housing / Mejía Narváez Arquitectos" [Viviendas Itchimbía / Mejía Narváez Arquitectos] 13 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188630/itchimbia-housing-mejia-narvaez-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Bicubik Photography

Itchimbía 住宅 / Mejía Narváez Arquitectos

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