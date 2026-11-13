Itchimbía Housing / Mejía Narváez Arquitectos

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Quito, Ecuador
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Architects: Mejía Narváez Arquitectos
- Area: 853 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Bicubik Photography
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Lead Architect: Francisco X. Mejía G.
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- Category: Residential Architecture
- Leadership Team: Freddy H. Mejía G., Hernán O. Mejía Narváez
- Technical Team: Guillermo Ibarra, Carlos Tipanguano, Emerson Ponce
- Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: Mauricio Moromenacho
- Engineering And Consulting > Mep: Miguel Unaucho
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Jose Luis Mesías
- City: Quito
- Country: Ecuador
Text description provided by the architects. Itchimbía transforms a void in Quito's Historic Center into six homes that reveal the city through a gradual journey, where material and light make the passage of time perceptible.