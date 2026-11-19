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Guilliers, France
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Architects: eeun architecure
- Area: 500 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:erle marec
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Lead Architects: Adeline Ageneau
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Dining Hall, Adaptive Reuse
- Design Team: Caroline Piet
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: soderef
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: actis ingenierie
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: abi strcuture
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: acoustibel
- City: Guilliers
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The Guilliers School Restaurant transforms a former commercial building into a municipal facility serving the two primary schools of the village. Rather than extending urban development onto new land, the project demonstrates how an ordinary existing building can become a generous public space through careful transformation. The ambition was not only to create a functional school restaurant for 90 children, but also to reveal the qualities already present in the existing structure while significantly reducing the environmental impact of construction.