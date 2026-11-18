© Adam Letch

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Adrian Monger, Boitumelo Manala, Caylin Sprighton, Darren Rodgers

Architecture Offices: Aleph Architecture

Interior Design: Claude Missir Interiors

General Contractor: ACC Cote d’Ivoire SAS

Project Management: DG Jones & Partners – Cote d’Ivoire SARL

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: BERM (Bureau d'Etudes Rudolphe Mattar)

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Fouad Hanna and Associates

City: Abidjan

Country: Côte d'Ivoire

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Text description provided by the architects. Positioned on the edge of the Ébrié Lagoon, Villa N&N balances privacy with a dynamic connection to its surroundings, offering expansive views toward the Plateau business district's skyline. Reinforcing an architectural language that is both refined and contextually responsive, the villa's design is enriched by nuanced spatial relationships, the interplay of light, and a striking contrast of materials.