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Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire
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Architects: SAOTA
- Area: 860 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Adam Letch
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Lead Architects: Greg Truen, Roxanne Kaye
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- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Adrian Monger, Boitumelo Manala, Caylin Sprighton, Darren Rodgers
- Architecture Offices: Aleph Architecture
- Interior Design: Claude Missir Interiors
- General Contractor: ACC Cote d’Ivoire SAS
- Project Management: DG Jones & Partners – Cote d’Ivoire SARL
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: BERM (Bureau d'Etudes Rudolphe Mattar)
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Fouad Hanna and Associates
- City: Abidjan
- Country: Côte d'Ivoire
Text description provided by the architects. Positioned on the edge of the Ébrié Lagoon, Villa N&N balances privacy with a dynamic connection to its surroundings, offering expansive views toward the Plateau business district's skyline. Reinforcing an architectural language that is both refined and contextually responsive, the villa's design is enriched by nuanced spatial relationships, the interplay of light, and a striking contrast of materials.