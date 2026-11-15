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Wangshan Qingshui Water Treatment Plant / POA Architects

Wangshan Qingshui Water Treatment Plant / POA Architects - Exterior PhotographyWangshan Qingshui Water Treatment Plant / POA Architects - Exterior Photography, Aerial View PhotographyWangshan Qingshui Water Treatment Plant / POA Architects - Exterior PhotographyWangshan Qingshui Water Treatment Plant / POA Architects - Exterior PhotographyWangshan Qingshui Water Treatment Plant / POA Architects - More Images+ 23

Curated by Xiaoyin Kuang

Industrial Architecture, Sustainability
Wenzhou, China
  • Architects: POA Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  13080
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:StudioSZ
  • Lead Architect: Chengshou Pan
  • Design Team: Jason L, Ruihua Zheng, Ziyu Lin, Qiang Xiao, Xinran Wang
  • Client: Cangnan Water Affairs Group Co., Ltd.
  • Design Institute: North China Municipal Engineering Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.
  • Construction: Zhejiang No. 2 Construction Group Co., Ltd.
  • City: Wenzhou
  • Country: China
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Site Plan

Text description provided by the architects. Wangshan Qingshui Water Treatment Plant stands in Qianku, Cangnan County, Wenzhou, where housing, cultivated land and river channels meet. With architectural scheme design by POA Architects, the facility brings treatment basins, production buildings and connecting spaces into a legible above-ground ensemble.

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GlassSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureSustainabilityChina

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GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureSustainabilityChina
Cite: "Wangshan Qingshui Water Treatment Plant / POA Architects" 15 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188533/wangshan-qingshui-water-treatment-plant-poa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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