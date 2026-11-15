Wangshan Qingshui Water Treatment Plant / POA Architects

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Category: Industrial Architecture, Sustainability

Design Team: Jason L, Ruihua Zheng, Ziyu Lin, Qiang Xiao, Xinran Wang

Client: Cangnan Water Affairs Group Co., Ltd.

Design Institute: North China Municipal Engineering Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Construction: Zhejiang No. 2 Construction Group Co., Ltd.

City: Wenzhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Wangshan Qingshui Water Treatment Plant stands in Qianku, Cangnan County, Wenzhou, where housing, cultivated land and river channels meet. With architectural scheme design by POA Architects, the facility brings treatment basins, production buildings and connecting spaces into a legible above-ground ensemble.