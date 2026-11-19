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Architects: Gensler, Rockwell Group
- Area: 2500 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Koji Fuji / Nacasa & Partners Inc
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Lead Architects: Gensler
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Renovation, Offices Interiors
- City: Tokyo
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Gensler has renovated a 30-year-old office building in Tokyo's Shibakoen district, repositioning it as ICON PLACE Shibakoen, a hybrid building that combines offices, residences, and publicly accessible open space. The area sits close to Tokyo Tower, with cherry blossom-lined streets and a long history alongside green space, and the renovation was designed to connect the building more closely to that setting.