Comporta House / Aurora Arquitectos

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Category: Houses

Architecture Team: Sérgio Antunes, Sofia Reis Couto, Carolina Rocha, Tânia Sousa, Afonso Nunes, Kasia Cichecka, Claudia Silveira, Ana Bento, Raquel Sá, Rafael Gonçalves, Joana Orêncio, Inês Silva, Sara Saraiva, Vasco de Castro, Mariana Marques

Engineering: SAFRE, OHMSOR e ECWS

Supervision: Gesconsult

Landscape Architecture: Topiaris

Decor: SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

Metal Sculpture: Inês Norton

City: Comporta

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the village of Carvalhal, on the Alentejo coast in southern Portugal. Here, long sandy beaches extend inland into flat pine-forested terrain. Those who come here to live or vacation are seeking silence.