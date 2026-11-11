  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Comporta House / Aurora Arquitectos

Comporta House / Aurora Arquitectos

Comporta House / Aurora Arquitectos - Image 2 of 64Comporta House / Aurora Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ConcreteComporta House / Aurora Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Concrete, CourtyardComporta House / Aurora Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Door, ConcreteComporta House / Aurora Arquitectos - More Images+ 59

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses
Comporta, Portugal
  • Category: Houses
  • Architecture Team: Sérgio Antunes, Sofia Reis Couto, Carolina Rocha, Tânia Sousa, Afonso Nunes, Kasia Cichecka, Claudia Silveira, Ana Bento, Raquel Sá, Rafael Gonçalves, Joana Orêncio, Inês Silva, Sara Saraiva, Vasco de Castro, Mariana Marques
  • Engineering: SAFRE, OHMSOR e ECWS
  • Supervision: Gesconsult
  • Landscape Architecture: Topiaris
  • Decor: SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
  • Metal Sculpture: Inês Norton
  • City: Comporta
  • Country: Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Comporta House / Aurora Arquitectos - Image 7 of 64
© do mal o menos

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the village of Carvalhal, on the Alentejo coast in southern Portugal. Here, long sandy beaches extend inland into flat pine-forested terrain. Those who come here to live or vacation are seeking silence.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Aurora Arquitectos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Comporta House / Aurora Arquitectos" [Casa na Comporta / Aurora Arquitectos] 11 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188426/comporta-house-aurora-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© do mal o menos

Comporta 住宅 / Aurora Arquitectos

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags