Comporta House / Aurora Arquitectos

-
Architects: Aurora Arquitectos
- Area: 395 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:do mal o menos
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Architecture Team: Sérgio Antunes, Sofia Reis Couto, Carolina Rocha, Tânia Sousa, Afonso Nunes, Kasia Cichecka, Claudia Silveira, Ana Bento, Raquel Sá, Rafael Gonçalves, Joana Orêncio, Inês Silva, Sara Saraiva, Vasco de Castro, Mariana Marques
- Engineering: SAFRE, OHMSOR e ECWS
- Supervision: Gesconsult
- Landscape Architecture: Topiaris
- Decor: SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
- Metal Sculpture: Inês Norton
- City: Comporta
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the village of Carvalhal, on the Alentejo coast in southern Portugal. Here, long sandy beaches extend inland into flat pine-forested terrain. Those who come here to live or vacation are seeking silence.