Mekong Breeze House / Re: Edge Architecture

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Architects: Re: Edge Architecture
- Area: 2500 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Seav Sovantha
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Lead Architect: Hun Chansan
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Text description provided by the architects. Mekong Breeze House celebrates Cambodia's tropical spirit — where sunlight dances through patterned terracotta screens, and the river breeze flows freely under and through operable windows, sliding panels, and open spaces. Designed in harmony with nature, its U-shaped formation embraces the landscape and the view of the Mekong, preserving existing trees and creating a living sanctuary of comfort, culture, and calm.