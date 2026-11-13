Mekong Breeze House / Re: Edge Architecture

© Seav Sovantha

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Chum Romanith, Lim Chhunly, Mey Rath, Mon Akthireach, Oeung Vengly, Sor Teksan, Vuth Malin, Yoib OuBekha

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Nataly Lee

City: Phnom Penh

Country: Cambodia

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Text description provided by the architects. Mekong Breeze House celebrates Cambodia's tropical spirit — where sunlight dances through patterned terracotta screens, and the river breeze flows freely under and through operable windows, sliding panels, and open spaces. Designed in harmony with nature, its U-shaped formation embraces the landscape and the view of the Mekong, preserving existing trees and creating a living sanctuary of comfort, culture, and calm.