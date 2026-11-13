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Mekong Breeze House / Re: Edge Architecture

Mekong Breeze House / Re: Edge Architecture - Image 2 of 21Mekong Breeze House / Re: Edge Architecture - Exterior PhotographyMekong Breeze House / Re: Edge Architecture - Image 4 of 21Mekong Breeze House / Re: Edge Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Table, Lighting, GlassMekong Breeze House / Re: Edge Architecture - More Images+ 16

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
  • Architects: Re: Edge Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Seav Sovantha
  • Lead Architect: Hun Chansan
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Chum Romanith, Lim Chhunly, Mey Rath, Mon Akthireach, Oeung Vengly, Sor Teksan, Vuth Malin, Yoib OuBekha
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Nataly Lee
  • City: Phnom Penh
  • Country: Cambodia
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Mekong Breeze House / Re: Edge Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden, Balcony, Courtyard
© Seav Sovantha

Text description provided by the architects. Mekong Breeze House celebrates Cambodia's tropical spirit — where sunlight dances through patterned terracotta screens, and the river breeze flows freely under and through operable windows, sliding panels, and open spaces. Designed in harmony with nature, its U-shaped formation embraces the landscape and the view of the Mekong, preserving existing trees and creating a living sanctuary of comfort, culture, and calm.

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Re: Edge Architecture
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SteelStoneConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCambodia

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SteelStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCambodia
Cite: "Mekong Breeze House / Re: Edge Architecture" 13 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188378/mekong-breeze-house-re-edge-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Seav Sovantha

Mekong Breeze House / Re: Edge Architecture

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