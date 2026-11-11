Freedom Mobile Arch Amphitheatre / Revery Architecture

© Ema Peter

+ 30

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Category: Cultural Architecture, Public Architecture

Design Team: Culum Osbourne, Bronson Fung, Lynn Pilon, Kyle Chan, Bibi Fehr, Cody Loeffen, Mark Melnichuk, Kailey O’Farrell, Obinna Ekezie, Nassim Sani, Myles Hardy-Kavanagh, Jennifer Zhang, Marina Rosa, Paulo Queiroz, Alisa Dantseva, Dexter Lu, Leo Wang, Sarah Li, Brenden Louie, Leah Siegel

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Fast + Epp

General Contractor: EllisDon Corp.

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Introba

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: AES Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd.

Landscape Architecture: PFS Studio

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Nordic Structures

Interior Design: Revery Architecture

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Stantec

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Stages Consulting

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: James Bush & Associates

Project Manager: Earle Briggs

City: Vancouver

Country: Canada

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Text description provided by the architects. Framing views of Vancouver's North Shore Mountains, the Freedom Mobile Arch is an open-air amphitheatre designed to remain connected to its surrounding landscape. A sweeping mass-timber canopy shelters audiences of up to 10,000 while preserving the experience of being outdoors. Permanent infrastructure and adaptable seating allow the venue to accommodate performances and gatherings at a wide range of scales.