Freedom Mobile Arch Amphitheatre / Revery Architecture

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Vancouver, Canada
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Architects: Revery Architecture
- Area: 132943 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Ema Peter
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Manufacturers: Cascadia, Keith Panel Systems, Nordic Structures, Walters Group
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Lead Architect: Venelin Kokalov
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Public Architecture
- Design Team: Culum Osbourne, Bronson Fung, Lynn Pilon, Kyle Chan, Bibi Fehr, Cody Loeffen, Mark Melnichuk, Kailey O’Farrell, Obinna Ekezie, Nassim Sani, Myles Hardy-Kavanagh, Jennifer Zhang, Marina Rosa, Paulo Queiroz, Alisa Dantseva, Dexter Lu, Leo Wang, Sarah Li, Brenden Louie, Leah Siegel
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Fast + Epp
- General Contractor: EllisDon Corp.
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Introba
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: AES Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd.
- Landscape Architecture: PFS Studio
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Nordic Structures
- Interior Design: Revery Architecture
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Stantec
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Stages Consulting
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: James Bush & Associates
- Project Manager: Earle Briggs
- City: Vancouver
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Framing views of Vancouver's North Shore Mountains, the Freedom Mobile Arch is an open-air amphitheatre designed to remain connected to its surrounding landscape. A sweeping mass-timber canopy shelters audiences of up to 10,000 while preserving the experience of being outdoors. Permanent infrastructure and adaptable seating allow the venue to accommodate performances and gatherings at a wide range of scales.