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Freedom Mobile Arch Amphitheatre / Revery Architecture

Freedom Mobile Arch Amphitheatre / Revery Architecture - Interior PhotographyFreedom Mobile Arch Amphitheatre / Revery Architecture - Exterior PhotographyFreedom Mobile Arch Amphitheatre / Revery Architecture - Interior PhotographyFreedom Mobile Arch Amphitheatre / Revery Architecture - Exterior PhotographyFreedom Mobile Arch Amphitheatre / Revery Architecture - More Images+ 30

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Cultural Architecture, Public Architecture
Vancouver, Canada
  • Architects: Revery Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  132943
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ema Peter
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cascadia, Keith Panel Systems, Nordic Structures, Walters Group
  • Lead Architect: Venelin Kokalov
  • Design Team: Culum Osbourne, Bronson Fung, Lynn Pilon, Kyle Chan, Bibi Fehr, Cody Loeffen, Mark Melnichuk, Kailey O’Farrell, Obinna Ekezie, Nassim Sani, Myles Hardy-Kavanagh, Jennifer Zhang, Marina Rosa, Paulo Queiroz, Alisa Dantseva, Dexter Lu, Leo Wang, Sarah Li, Brenden Louie, Leah Siegel
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Fast + Epp
  • General Contractor: EllisDon Corp.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Introba
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: AES Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd.
  • Landscape Architecture: PFS Studio
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Nordic Structures
  • Interior Design: Revery Architecture
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Stantec
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Stages Consulting
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: James Bush & Associates
  • Project Manager: Earle Briggs
  • City: Vancouver
  • Country: Canada
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Freedom Mobile Arch Amphitheatre / Revery Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Ema Peter

Text description provided by the architects. Framing views of Vancouver's North Shore Mountains, the Freedom Mobile Arch is an open-air amphitheatre designed to remain connected to its surrounding landscape. A sweeping mass-timber canopy shelters audiences of up to 10,000 while preserving the experience of being outdoors. Permanent infrastructure and adaptable seating allow the venue to accommodate performances and gatherings at a wide range of scales.

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Cite: "Freedom Mobile Arch Amphitheatre / Revery Architecture" 11 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188346/freedom-mobile-arch-amphitheatre-revery-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ema Peter

Freedom Mobile 拱形露天剧场 / Revery Architecture

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