Grotto Observation Park Pavilion / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

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Category: Public Architecture

Design Team: Lemuella Ernestine Providensia, Dame Simangunsong, Ega Prathama, Hanum Fitria

Client: Wuhan Luhua Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.，Chengdu Wide Horizon Investment Group Co.,LTD

Landscape Consultant: SWA Group + INCH

City: Wuhan

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. A prototype for spontaneous ecology, the project integrates architecture with nature. This project elevates Wuhan's ruderal approach as climate infrastructure, decentralizing the traditional model by championing ruderal architecture and landscape species as highly efficient bioclimatic tools.