Grotto Observation Park Pavilion / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

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Wuhan, China
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Architects: RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)
- Area: 750 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ernest Theofilus
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Lead Architects: Leviandri , Antonius Richard Rusli
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- Category: Public Architecture
- Design Team: Lemuella Ernestine Providensia, Dame Simangunsong, Ega Prathama, Hanum Fitria
- Client: Wuhan Luhua Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.，Chengdu Wide Horizon Investment Group Co.,LTD
- Landscape Consultant: SWA Group + INCH
- City: Wuhan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. A prototype for spontaneous ecology, the project integrates architecture with nature. This project elevates Wuhan's ruderal approach as climate infrastructure, decentralizing the traditional model by championing ruderal architecture and landscape species as highly efficient bioclimatic tools.