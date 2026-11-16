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Grotto Observation Park Pavilion / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

Grotto Observation Park Pavilion / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 2 of 23Grotto Observation Park Pavilion / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 3 of 23Grotto Observation Park Pavilion / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, WoodGrotto Observation Park Pavilion / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 5 of 23Grotto Observation Park Pavilion / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - More Images+ 18

Curated by Xiaoyin Kuang

Public Architecture
Wuhan, China
  • Design Team: Lemuella Ernestine Providensia, Dame Simangunsong, Ega Prathama, Hanum Fitria
  • Client: Wuhan Luhua Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.，Chengdu Wide Horizon Investment Group Co.,LTD
  • Landscape Consultant: SWA Group + INCH
  • City: Wuhan
  • Country: China
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Grotto Observation Park Pavilion / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 2 of 23
© Ernest Theofilus

Text description provided by the architects. A prototype for spontaneous ecology, the project integrates architecture with nature. This project elevates Wuhan's ruderal approach as climate infrastructure, decentralizing the traditional model by championing ruderal architecture and landscape species as highly efficient bioclimatic tools.

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RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)
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Cite: "Grotto Observation Park Pavilion / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)" 16 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188282/grotto-observation-park-pavilion-rad-plus-ar-research-artistic-design-plus-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ernest Theofilus

武汉麓洲生态城花园驿站 / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

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