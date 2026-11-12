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Wellness Pavilion / K-Thengono Design Studio

Wellness Pavilion / K-Thengono Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood, ColumnWellness Pavilion / K-Thengono Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, ChairWellness Pavilion / K-Thengono Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, ColumnWellness Pavilion / K-Thengono Design Studio - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Shelving, Lighting, GlassWellness Pavilion / K-Thengono Design Studio - More Images+ 15

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Hospitality Architecture, Wellness Interiors
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Design Team: Fachrudin Faruq, Kevin Chandra, Kristoforus Dandy P. Salim, Nyra Malika Pribadi
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Hadi Jahja Associate
  • General Contractor: ADA Fabrication
  • Landscape Architecture: Ma Laya
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Erreluce
  • City: Jakarta
  • Country: Indonesia
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Wellness Pavilion / K-Thengono Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood, Column
© Fine Projects

Text description provided by the architects. K-Thengono Design Studio was commissioned to create a wellness-focused sanctuary on a narrow parcel of land adjacent to a family residence in Pluit Samudra, North Jakarta. The objective was to design a compact building that emphasizes wellness and operates independently from the main home.

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K-Thengono Design Studio
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WoodGlass

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsIndonesia

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WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsIndonesia
Cite: "Wellness Pavilion / K-Thengono Design Studio" 12 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188257/wellness-pavilion-k-thengono-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fine Projects

康养亭 / K-Thengono Design Studio

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