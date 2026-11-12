Wellness Pavilion / K-Thengono Design Studio

© Fine Projects

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Category: Hospitality Architecture, Wellness Interiors

Design Team: Fachrudin Faruq, Kevin Chandra, Kristoforus Dandy P. Salim, Nyra Malika Pribadi

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Hadi Jahja Associate

General Contractor: ADA Fabrication

Landscape Architecture: Ma Laya

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Erreluce

City: Jakarta

Country: Indonesia

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Text description provided by the architects. K-Thengono Design Studio was commissioned to create a wellness-focused sanctuary on a narrow parcel of land adjacent to a family residence in Pluit Samudra, North Jakarta. The objective was to design a compact building that emphasizes wellness and operates independently from the main home.