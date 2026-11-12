Wellness Pavilion / K-Thengono Design Studio

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Architects: K-Thengono Design Studio
- Area: 297 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Fine Projects
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Lead Architect: Kelvin Thengono
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Wellness Interiors
- Design Team: Fachrudin Faruq, Kevin Chandra, Kristoforus Dandy P. Salim, Nyra Malika Pribadi
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Hadi Jahja Associate
- General Contractor: ADA Fabrication
- Landscape Architecture: Ma Laya
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Erreluce
- City: Jakarta
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. K-Thengono Design Studio was commissioned to create a wellness-focused sanctuary on a narrow parcel of land adjacent to a family residence in Pluit Samudra, North Jakarta. The objective was to design a compact building that emphasizes wellness and operates independently from the main home.