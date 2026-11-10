Casa Nostra Kindergarten / Sarquella Torres

© José Hevia

+ 25

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Set on the southern edge of Banyoles Lake, La finca de Casa Nostra occupies a site of exceptional environmental sensitivity. Acquired in 1926 by Magdalena Aulina's Cultural Institution, the property has supported educational activities for nearly a century. Over time, these have accumulated in the form of a small campus, a constellation of buildings constructed incrementally and shaped by the landscape as much as by institutional need.