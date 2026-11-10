Casa Nostra Kindergarten / Sarquella Torres

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Porqueres, Spain
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Architects: Sarquella Torres
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:José Hevia
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Lead Architect: Marc Riera Guix
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Kindergarten
- Lead Team: Sarquella Torres
- Building Engineer: Planas Casadevall
- Structural Engineer: Blázquez Guanter
- Building Services Engineer: ENTEQ
- Contractor: Micaló Ramió
- City: Porqueres
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Set on the southern edge of Banyoles Lake, La finca de Casa Nostra occupies a site of exceptional environmental sensitivity. Acquired in 1926 by Magdalena Aulina's Cultural Institution, the property has supported educational activities for nearly a century. Over time, these have accumulated in the form of a small campus, a constellation of buildings constructed incrementally and shaped by the landscape as much as by institutional need.