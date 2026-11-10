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Casa Nostra Kindergarten / Sarquella Torres

Casa Nostra Kindergarten / Sarquella Torres - Interior PhotographyCasa Nostra Kindergarten / Sarquella Torres - Interior Photography, WoodCasa Nostra Kindergarten / Sarquella Torres - Image 4 of 30Casa Nostra Kindergarten / Sarquella Torres - Interior Photography, WoodCasa Nostra Kindergarten / Sarquella Torres - More Images+ 25

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Educational Architecture, Kindergarten
Porqueres, Spain
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Casa Nostra Kindergarten / Sarquella Torres - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Set on the southern edge of Banyoles Lake, La finca de Casa Nostra occupies a site of exceptional environmental sensitivity. Acquired in 1926 by Magdalena Aulina's Cultural Institution, the property has supported educational activities for nearly a century. Over time, these have accumulated in the form of a small campus, a constellation of buildings constructed incrementally and shaped by the landscape as much as by institutional need.

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Sarquella Torres
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GlassSteelBrick

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Cite: "Casa Nostra Kindergarten / Sarquella Torres" 10 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188230/casa-nostra-kindergarten-sarquella-plus-torres-arquitectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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© José Hevia

Casa Nostra 幼儿园 / Sarquella Torres

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