Instructions for Talking to Birds Anti-Pavilion / Yemail Arquitectura

© Alejandro Ramírez

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Category: Educational Architecture

Design Team: Julián Otero

General Construction: Cristian Alvares Cortés

City: Las Cruces

Country: Chile

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Text description provided by the architects. Punta del Lacho, in the municipality of El Tabo, is part of Chile's so-called "Coast of the Poets": a Pacific geography where sea, rock, wind, cultural memory, and the voices of Vicente Huidobro, Pablo Neruda, and Nicanor Parra converge. On this coastline, near the Coastal Marine Research Station of the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, lies this intervention developed within the framework of AULA by LA ESCUELA___ and Residencia Barco. The site is understood not merely as a landscape, but as a living territory where birds, insects, vegetation, tides, visitors, and neighboring communities share the same fragile condition.