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Instructions for Talking to Birds Anti-Pavilion / Yemail Arquitectura

Instructions for Talking to Birds Anti-Pavilion / Yemail Arquitectura - Image 2 of 19Instructions for Talking to Birds Anti-Pavilion / Yemail Arquitectura - Image 3 of 19Instructions for Talking to Birds Anti-Pavilion / Yemail Arquitectura - Image 4 of 19Instructions for Talking to Birds Anti-Pavilion / Yemail Arquitectura - Image 5 of 19Instructions for Talking to Birds Anti-Pavilion / Yemail Arquitectura - More Images+ 14

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Educational Architecture
Las Cruces, Chile
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Instructions for Talking to Birds Anti-Pavilion / Yemail Arquitectura - Image 2 of 19
© Alejandro Ramírez

Text description provided by the architects. Punta del Lacho, in the municipality of El Tabo, is part of Chile's so-called "Coast of the Poets": a Pacific geography where sea, rock, wind, cultural memory, and the voices of Vicente Huidobro, Pablo Neruda, and Nicanor Parra converge. On this coastline, near the Coastal Marine Research Station of the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, lies this intervention developed within the framework of AULA by LA ESCUELA___ and Residencia Barco. The site is understood not merely as a landscape, but as a living territory where birds, insects, vegetation, tides, visitors, and neighboring communities share the same fragile condition.

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Cite: "Instructions for Talking to Birds Anti-Pavilion / Yemail Arquitectura" [Instrucciones para hablar con aves Anti-pabellón / Yemail Arquitectura ] 05 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188153/instructions-for-talking-to-birds-anti-pavilion-yemail-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Alejandro Ramírez

《与鸟儿对话的指引》反展馆 / Yemail Arquitectura

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