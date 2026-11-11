RHR House / Three Sixty Architecture

© David Straight

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Text description provided by the architects. Drawing ideas from place and environment through materials and color palette, RHR House has an initial composition that is brutal but simple, reminiscent of a boat moored next to a wharf. The arrival is one of slow reveal, with pauses in time; following a timber boardwalk, you are drawn to a soft green stair form floating from the concrete floor above. This leads upwards to the entry door, semi-concealed and casual, as you would find in a seaside Bach.