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Coco House / CVA Arquitectos

Coco House / CVA Arquitectos - Image 2 of 25Coco House / CVA Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, ChairCoco House / CVA Arquitectos - Image 4 of 25Coco House / CVA Arquitectos - Image 5 of 25Coco House / CVA Arquitectos - More Images+ 20

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Retiro, Colombia
  • Architects: CVA Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Carlos Velez
  • Lead Architect: Cristina Vélez Ortiz
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Pablo Andrés Urhan, Maria Camila Álvares, Hector Ospina Restrepo
  • General Construction: Conintel S.A.
  • City: Retiro
  • Country: Colombia
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Coco House / CVA Arquitectos - Image 7 of 25
© Carlos Velez

Living immersed in nature. House and nature are conceived as an indissoluble entity. Designed as a weekend refuge for the architect herself and her dog "Coco," the project synthesizes her personal quest to live immersed in nature. This search began with the idea of carefully integrating the volume with the existing vegetation and connecting it precisely to the natural terrain. In this way, the house harmoniously adapts to the steep slope, merging with it and becoming an integral part of the landscape.

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Cite: "Coco House / CVA Arquitectos" [Casa Coco / CVA Arquitectos] 04 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188096/coco-house-cva-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Carlos Velez

Casa Coco / CVA Arquitectos

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