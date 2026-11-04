Coco House / CVA Arquitectos

© Carlos Velez

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Pablo Andrés Urhan, Maria Camila Álvares, Hector Ospina Restrepo

General Construction: Conintel S.A.

City: Retiro

Country: Colombia

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Living immersed in nature. House and nature are conceived as an indissoluble entity. Designed as a weekend refuge for the architect herself and her dog "Coco," the project synthesizes her personal quest to live immersed in nature. This search began with the idea of carefully integrating the volume with the existing vegetation and connecting it precisely to the natural terrain. In this way, the house harmoniously adapts to the steep slope, merging with it and becoming an integral part of the landscape.