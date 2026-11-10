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Minimal Maximum / Stempel & Tesar Architekti

Minimal Maximum / Stempel & Tesar Architekti - Exterior PhotographyMinimal Maximum / Stempel & Tesar Architekti - Interior Photography, Stairs, LightingMinimal Maximum / Stempel & Tesar Architekti - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodMinimal Maximum / Stempel & Tesar Architekti - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailMinimal Maximum / Stempel & Tesar Architekti - More Images+ 36

Curated by Nina Vuga

Houses, Sustainability
Prague, Czechia
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Minimal Maximum / Stempel & Tesar Architekti - Exterior Photography
© Filip Šlapal

Text description provided by the architects. This minimalist family home is the architect's own house—a personal manifesto in which more than two decades of designing residential architecture for others is condensed into a single, highly concentrated response to a demanding urban plot in Prague. Every centimetre became a deliberate decision, resulting in a "minimal maximum"—a house without corridors, organised around a central dining space that rises four metres and connects three floors through a staggered half-level system.

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Cite: "Minimal Maximum / Stempel & Tesar Architekti" 10 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188094/minimal-maximum-stempel-and-tesar-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Filip Šlapal

极简与极大 / Stempel & Tesar Architekti

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