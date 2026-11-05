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Backyard Townhouses / Behin Ha

Backyard Townhouses / Behin Ha - Exterior PhotographyBackyard Townhouses / Behin Ha - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodBackyard Townhouses / Behin Ha - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopBackyard Townhouses / Behin Ha - Exterior Photography, WoodBackyard Townhouses / Behin Ha - More Images+ 26

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Houses, Renovation
Jersey City, United States
  • Architects: Behin Ha
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  562
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:StudioSZ Photo / Justin Szeremeta
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Andersen Windows, James Hardie
  • Lead Architects: Behrang Behin, Ann Ha
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Backyard Townhouses / Behin Ha - Exterior Photography
© StudioSZ Photo / Justin Szeremeta

Text description provided by the architects. In Jersey City's Heights district, Backyard Townhouses by Behin Ha transforms a stalled demolition into an opportunity for urban densification. Designed by the studio led by Behrang Behin and Ann Ha, the project restores a nearly 150-year-old house while introducing three contemporary townhouses in its rear yard, nearly tripling the site's residential capacity without altering the historic streetscape.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationUnited States
Cite: "Backyard Townhouses / Behin Ha" 05 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188061/backyard-townhouses-behin-ha> ISSN 0719-8884

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© StudioSZ Photo / Justin Szeremeta

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