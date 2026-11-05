Backyard Townhouses / Behin Ha

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Jersey City, United States
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Architects: Behin Ha
- Area: 562 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:StudioSZ Photo / Justin Szeremeta
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Manufacturers: Andersen Windows, James Hardie
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Lead Architects: Behrang Behin, Ann Ha
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Lead Team: Behrang Behin, Ann Ha
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: LQ Benatg LLC
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Ryan Soames Engineering
- General Contractor: Eastern Shore Builders
- City: Jersey City
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. In Jersey City's Heights district, Backyard Townhouses by Behin Ha transforms a stalled demolition into an opportunity for urban densification. Designed by the studio led by Behrang Behin and Ann Ha, the project restores a nearly 150-year-old house while introducing three contemporary townhouses in its rear yard, nearly tripling the site's residential capacity without altering the historic streetscape.