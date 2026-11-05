Backyard Townhouses / Behin Ha

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Category: Houses, Renovation

Lead Team: Behrang Behin, Ann Ha

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: LQ Benatg LLC

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Ryan Soames Engineering

General Contractor: Eastern Shore Builders

City: Jersey City

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. In Jersey City's Heights district, Backyard Townhouses by Behin Ha transforms a stalled demolition into an opportunity for urban densification. Designed by the studio led by Behrang Behin and Ann Ha, the project restores a nearly 150-year-old house while introducing three contemporary townhouses in its rear yard, nearly tripling the site's residential capacity without altering the historic streetscape.