© Migdal Studio

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Interior Design

Lead Team: Ewa Latoszek

City: Warszawa

Country: Poland

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Text description provided by the architects. Officially opened at the beginning of the year, Electric Studio by Sony Music is a multifunctional recording facility located in Warsaw, within the Elektrownia Powiśle complex. Filling a long-standing gap in Warsaw's cultural landscape, this space was designed for musicians, producers, and the broader music industry—combining recording studios with a versatile area for hosting artist-promotion events.