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Warszawa, Poland
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Architects: Ewa Latoszek Architecture
- Area: 190 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Migdal Studio
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Manufacturers: Salak Studio
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Lead Architects: Ewa Latoszek
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Interior Design
- Lead Team: Ewa Latoszek
- City: Warszawa
- Country: Poland
Text description provided by the architects. Officially opened at the beginning of the year, Electric Studio by Sony Music is a multifunctional recording facility located in Warsaw, within the Elektrownia Powiśle complex. Filling a long-standing gap in Warsaw's cultural landscape, this space was designed for musicians, producers, and the broader music industry—combining recording studios with a versatile area for hosting artist-promotion events.