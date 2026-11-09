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Studio for two / Krupinski/Krupinska Arkitekter

Studio for two / Krupinski/Krupinska Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, WoodStudio for two / Krupinski/Krupinska Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, WoodStudio for two / Krupinski/Krupinska Arkitekter - Image 4 of 15Studio for two / Krupinski/Krupinska Arkitekter - Image 5 of 15Studio for two / Krupinski/Krupinska Arkitekter - More Images+ 10

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
Stockholm, Sweden
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Studio for two / Krupinski/Krupinska Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Wood
© VictorJohansson

Text description provided by the architects. The studio, beautifully situated on a hill outside Stockholm, is designed as a shared space for a couple with an interest in craftsmanship—he with a passion for carpentry and she for basket weaving.

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Krupinski/Krupinska Arkitekter
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WoodGlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsSweden

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WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsSweden
Cite: "Studio for two / Krupinski/Krupinska Arkitekter" 09 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188025/studio-for-two> ISSN 0719-8884

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© VictorJohansson

两个人的工作室 / Krupinski/Krupinska Arkitekter

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