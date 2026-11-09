Studio for two / Krupinski/Krupinska Arkitekter

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Stockholm, Sweden
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Architects: Krupinski/Krupinska Arkitekter
- Area: 60 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:VictorJohansson
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Lead Architects: Konrad Krupinski, Katarina Krupinska
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
- City: Stockholm
- Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. The studio, beautifully situated on a hill outside Stockholm, is designed as a shared space for a couple with an interest in craftsmanship—he with a passion for carpentry and she for basket weaving.