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Akartz House / Ápiron

Akartz House / Ápiron - Image 2 of 21Akartz House / Ápiron - Exterior PhotographyAkartz House / Ápiron - Interior Photography, ConcreteAkartz House / Ápiron - Image 5 of 21Akartz House / Ápiron - More Images+ 16

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Residential Architecture, House Interiors
Todos Santos, Mexico
  • Architects: Ápiron
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafael Palacios Macías
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kohler
  • Lead Architect: Antonio Irigoyen
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Akartz House / Ápiron - Exterior Photography
© Rafael Palacios Macías

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Akartz was developed from a composition of independent volumes whose arrangement responds to solar orientation, the irregular geometry of the site, and its topographic variations.

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Ápiron
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SteelStone

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsMexico

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SteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsMexico
Cite: "Akartz House / Ápiron" [Casa Akartz / Ápiron] 02 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187965/akartz-house-apiron> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Rafael Palacios Macías

Casa Akartz / Ápiron

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