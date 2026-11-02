Akartz House / Ápiron

© Rafael Palacios Macías

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Category: Residential Architecture, House Interiors

Leadership Team: Jimena Gutiérrez

City: Todos Santos

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Akartz was developed from a composition of independent volumes whose arrangement responds to solar orientation, the irregular geometry of the site, and its topographic variations.