Akartz House / Ápiron

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Todos Santos, Mexico
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Architects: Ápiron
- Area: 420 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Rafael Palacios Macías
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Manufacturers: Kohler
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Lead Architect: Antonio Irigoyen
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- Category: Residential Architecture, House Interiors
- Leadership Team: Jimena Gutiérrez
- City: Todos Santos
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Akartz was developed from a composition of independent volumes whose arrangement responds to solar orientation, the irregular geometry of the site, and its topographic variations.