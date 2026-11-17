© Xiangyang Tao / Shenzhen Guyu Art Culture Communication Co., Ltd.

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Category: Hotels, Mixed Use Architecture, Offices

Design Team: Hidemichi Takahashi, Takuya Oba, Yenan Chen

Architecture Offices: Zhejiang Zhongnan Curtain Wall Polytron Technologies

Landscape Architecture: Office Ma

Interior Design: Shanghai Meico Lighting Design Consulting

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Hitachi

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Tomoru Design, Meguro

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. By revitalizing a neglected canal, we created a fresh and vibrant urban environment and planned a continuous and open public space along the waterfront. Above this public space, multiple functions — including offices, retail, cultural, and serviced apartments — are vertically layered together with elevated open spaces. This composition pursues a new form of mixed-use complex in which multiple buildings are stacked like second and third "ground planes." The layered open spaces are connected to the ground-level public spaces through atrium voids, designed as "urban voids" where a variety of activities emerging from the canal unfold in a three-dimensional manner.