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Architects: Nikken Sekkei
- Area: 110000 m²
- Year: 2023
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- Category: Hotels, Mixed Use Architecture, Offices
- Design Team: Hidemichi Takahashi, Takuya Oba, Yenan Chen
- Architecture Offices: Zhejiang Zhongnan Curtain Wall Polytron Technologies
- Landscape Architecture: Office Ma
- Interior Design: Shanghai Meico Lighting Design Consulting
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Hitachi
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Tomoru Design, Meguro
- City: Hangzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. By revitalizing a neglected canal, we created a fresh and vibrant urban environment and planned a continuous and open public space along the waterfront. Above this public space, multiple functions — including offices, retail, cultural, and serviced apartments — are vertically layered together with elevated open spaces. This composition pursues a new form of mixed-use complex in which multiple buildings are stacked like second and third "ground planes." The layered open spaces are connected to the ground-level public spaces through atrium voids, designed as "urban voids" where a variety of activities emerging from the canal unfold in a three-dimensional manner.