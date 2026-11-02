Centre Haselstauden Dornbirn / Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten

© Dominic Kummer

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Category: Gymnasium, Educational Architecture, Day Care

Lead Team: Martin Ladinger

Design Team: Oliver King, Lea Stegherr

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: gbd ZT GmbH

Engineering & Consulting > Other: KuB Fassadentechnik OG, Schwarzach

Interior Design: Monika Heiss Farbe&Design, Dornbirn

Project Management: Albrecht Baumanagement GmbH

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Ingenieurbüro Hiebeler + Mathis OG

Landscape Architecture: Vogt Landscape

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Spektrum Bauphysik

City: Dornbirn

Country: Austria

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Text description provided by the architects. Two new buildings, which share a square shape but vary in height, complement the neighboring church, technical school and elementary school to create a balanced new architectural ensemble.