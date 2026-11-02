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Centre Haselstauden Dornbirn / Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten

Centre Haselstauden Dornbirn / Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten - Exterior PhotographyCentre Haselstauden Dornbirn / Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten - Image 3 of 24Centre Haselstauden Dornbirn / Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, ShelvingCentre Haselstauden Dornbirn / Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten - Interior PhotographyCentre Haselstauden Dornbirn / Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten - More Images+ 19

Curated by Nina Vuga

Gymnasium, Educational Architecture, Day Care
Dornbirn, Austria
  • Architects: Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1519
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dominic Kummer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arper Pix
  • Lead Architects: Andreas Cukrowicz, Anton Nachbaur-Sturm
  • Lead Team: Martin Ladinger
  • Design Team: Oliver King, Lea Stegherr
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: gbd ZT GmbH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: KuB Fassadentechnik OG, Schwarzach
  • Interior Design: Monika Heiss Farbe&Design, Dornbirn
  • Project Management: Albrecht Baumanagement GmbH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Ingenieurbüro Hiebeler + Mathis OG
  • Landscape Architecture: Vogt Landscape
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Spektrum Bauphysik
  • City: Dornbirn
  • Country: Austria
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Centre Haselstauden Dornbirn / Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Dominic Kummer

Text description provided by the architects. Two new buildings, which share a square shape but vary in height, complement the neighboring church, technical school and elementary school to create a balanced new architectural ensemble.

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Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten
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WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TraininggymnasiumEducational ArchitectureDay CareAustria

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TraininggymnasiumEducational ArchitectureDay CareAustria
Cite: "Centre Haselstauden Dornbirn / Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten" 02 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187922/centre-haselstauden-dornbirn-cukrowicz-nachbaur-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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