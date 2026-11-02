Centre Haselstauden Dornbirn / Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten

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Dornbirn, Austria
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Architects: Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten
- Area: 1519 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Dominic Kummer
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Manufacturers: Arper Pix
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Lead Architects: Andreas Cukrowicz, Anton Nachbaur-Sturm
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- Category: Gymnasium, Educational Architecture, Day Care
- Lead Team: Martin Ladinger
- Design Team: Oliver King, Lea Stegherr
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: gbd ZT GmbH
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: KuB Fassadentechnik OG, Schwarzach
- Interior Design: Monika Heiss Farbe&Design, Dornbirn
- Project Management: Albrecht Baumanagement GmbH
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Ingenieurbüro Hiebeler + Mathis OG
- Landscape Architecture: Vogt Landscape
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Spektrum Bauphysik
- City: Dornbirn
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. Two new buildings, which share a square shape but vary in height, complement the neighboring church, technical school and elementary school to create a balanced new architectural ensemble.